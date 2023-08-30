Girl (3) killed in Portlaoise collision

A three-year-old girl has died after a collision in Co Laois.

Gardaí confirmed the incident, which involved a car and a pedestrian, occurred shortly after 1pm on Tuesday afternoon on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise.

The child was taken from the scene to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise where she was later pronounced dead.

The scene has been preserved to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or those with camera (including dash cam) footag0e from the area between 12.45pm and 1.30pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057-867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.