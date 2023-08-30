Knockbeg student scores top marks in the leaving cert

Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Top student, Conor Bowe
Congratulations to Conor Bowe from Knockbeg College who achieved 625 points in his leaving cert this year. Conor was also selected as student of the year in the school’s awards ceremony earlier this year.
Knockbeg College student, Conor Bowe, being presented with the Student of the Year award earlier in the summer by prinicipal Michael Carew
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100
More Carlow News
Wednesday, 30/08/23 - 1:59pm
Wednesday, 30/08/23 - 12:16pm
Wednesday, 30/08/23 - 12:07pm