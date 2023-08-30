  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Knockbeg student scores top marks in the leaving cert

Knockbeg student scores top marks in the leaving cert

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

 

 

Top student, Conor Bowe

 

Congratulations to Conor Bowe from Knockbeg College who achieved 625 points in his leaving cert this year. Conor was also selected as student of the year in the school’s awards ceremony earlier this year.

 

Knockbeg College student, Conor Bowe, being presented with the Student of the Year award earlier in the summer by prinicipal Michael Carew

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow home full of modern features carries €895k price tag

Wednesday, 30/08/23 - 1:59pm

Mateo scores maximum points in Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass

Wednesday, 30/08/23 - 12:16pm

Another bumper year for LC results in Co Carlow

Wednesday, 30/08/23 - 12:07pm