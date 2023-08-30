Mateo scores maximum points in Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass

To

Top scholar, Mateo Plaza Reino, scored full marks in his leaving cert!

By Elizabeth Lee

A STUDENT from Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass achieved his wildest dreams when he scored a remarkable six A1s in his leaving certificate on Friday. Mateo Plaza Reino (18) was thrilled to learn that he achieved the highest possible score in his state exams.

Mateo, who lives in Baltinglass, won student of the year earlier in the summer, while he was also a senior prefect. However, he wasn’t the only one in the Plaza Reino household to do exceptionally well in the exam, as his older sister Mercedes, also a student in Scoil Chonglais, scored maximum points in her leaving certificate in 2021.

The world is Mateo’s oyster now and he’s decided to study engineering in Munich, Germany.

Principal Patricia Gurhy and the staff congratulated Mateo and wished him the very best in his future studies.