‘Substantial reduction’ in random selection as CAO offers released

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Almost 60 per cent of Leaving Certificate students who applied for a Level 8 course or an honours bachelors degree got an offer for their first choice, the Central Applications Office (CAO) has said.

There were 31,251 (59 per cent) Level 8 first preference offers made on Wednesday, compared to 27,947 (54 per cent) last year.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris congratulated students receiving their CAO offers.

In Wednesday’s course offerings, 85 per cent of students were offered one of their top three preferred courses, compared to 82 per cent last year.

Separately, the department said there has been a “substantial reduction” in the number of high points course using random selection this year.

In the vast majority of courses, admission is based solely on examination results and places are offered to the applicants with the better results.

Sometimes, there is an excess of applicants who achieved the same points applying for remaining places on a course. Those applicants are assigned the remaining seats through a random number process.

Mr Harris said: “I want to congratulate every Leaving Cert student who has made it this far.

“This is a landmark day in every student’s life after what has been an incredibly challenging few years for them. I truly hope the news they received today aligns with their hopes and ambitions.

“It’s a major milestone for those taking the next step on their educational journey.

“But while it can be exciting time for many, especially for those who receive their first or second choice preferences, it will also fill others with feelings of anxiety.

“Some students might believe that if they haven’t received their preferred choice that their hopes and dreams for the coming academic year are gone.

“This is not the case – disappointed students should know there are many other pathways available.

“For the first time in the history of the state, students can enrol in one of 23 new degree courses across a wide range of sectors outside of the CAO points race.

“This will see them beginning their studies in a further education institution before progressing to a higher education institution to complete their fully accredited degree.

“PLC and further education courses and apprenticeships are just some of the options available, and I really want to encourage students to take some time to consider the pathway that suits them best.

“There is far more out there than young people might think, and it’s important to remember that there are many ways to achieve their goals.”