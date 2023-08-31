Carlow choir are looking for new voices

By Elizabeth Lee

Carlow Voices are warming up their vocal chords and eager to start a cracking year of singing and camaraderie, under the baton and musical direction of Marian Gaynor.

Carlow Voices is a non-auditioned, mixed-voice, vocal ensemble which is open to all. Ability to read music, while desirable, is not required. Rehearsals return on Tuesday 12 September and run from 8pm to 10pm at Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, Carlow.

If you like singing, or are looking to join a choir, or sang years ago and would like to take it up again, you are guaranteed a warm welcome.

“Why not sing your way to a healthy and happy life? It is sociable and fun, builds community and fosters mental health and wellbeing,” Marian said.

As the new term begins, Carlow Voices is also hosting a taster workshop exploring the joys of community group singing on 26 September. For information get in touch with Carlow Voices on Facebook, Instagram or email [email protected].