Carlow Craft Hub expo allows budding artists to showcase their work

AN international audience of more than 100 attended the launch of the Craft Hub Exhibition in Visual last week. The event was officially opened by Mayor of Carlow cllr Tom O’Neill on Tuesday 22 August and it runs until 3 September.

The exhibition features work from the whole spectrum of craft techniquesand uses an anonymous selection process, giving emerging artists an equal opportunity to be selected alongside their established peers.

Craft Hub is a European project focused on craft in the context of cultural heritage and its relevance as a continuing practice. The project is led by Carlow County Council with the support of eight partners throughout Europe. It is a three-year project concluding in October.

Cllr O’Neill lauded the Craft Hub programme, stating it was “about embodying creative culture of our own people and learning and sharing with our partners across Europe”.

“For us as a council, it is important that we create conditions where a creative culture can develop, flourish and grow for the people who come to Carlow to work, live, visit and play. A creative culture is about creating a place both virtually and physically, where people feel safe to be themselves, to take risks and to express their unique talents. It’s a place where people are encouraged to think outside the box and to come up with innovative solutions to problems. A creative culture is not about being perfect. It’s about being open to new ideas, even if they’re not your own. It’s about being willing to fail, learn from your mistakes and try again.”

Visual in Carlow is the venue for the Craft Hub International Craft Exhibition, which runs until 3 September and is supported by Creative Europe and Creative Ireland. The exhibition began in Italy in April, travelling to Greece, Germany and Portugal before arriving in Ireland in August. It moves onto Wales in September and then Norway for the closing conference in October.

Craft Hub is co-funded by the Creative Europe Programme. Its activities involve investigating and documenting craft skills and processes and their differing application in creative practice across Europe. This was addressed through a comprehensive programme to allow the creation of new craft work and experimental investigations into process and material supported by 42 transnational maker residencies, 305 days of outreach work, one festival, seven exhibitions and two conferences.

At the exhibition launch, Sinead Dowling, arts officer with Carlow County Council, spoke about the workshops which were held in Carlow Library in the build-up to the exhibition. Craft Hub organised 16 family-friendly craft workshops attended by over 100 people.

Craft Hub in Ireland is co-ordinated by Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office, Carlow Libraries and Carlow Arts Office. Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise said: “The creative sector is very important to Carlow for social and cultural reasons. It helps to create a vibrant and diverse society. It also provides opportunities for people to express themselves and to connect with others and we are delighted to work with our partners to delivery this exhibition and be part of the Craft Hub project.”