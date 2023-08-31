Death notices for Co Carlow

Thursday, August 31, 2023

 

Margaret Kerr (neé Daly)

Corries, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully at her home, on August 31st, 2023. Predeceased by her loving husband Sean, sister Breda, and her brothers John & Martin.

Margaret, much loved mother of Adrian, Robert & Nicola.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren  Shannon, Courtney, Bethany, Katie, Lauren, Erin & Matthew, sisters Catherine & Marie, brothers Philip, Kevin, Eamonn & Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

 

May Margaret’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

 

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 7pm concluding with prayers on Friday evening at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in Saint Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillen, followed by burial in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Newtown.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on link below.

 

Family Flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow choir are looking for new voices

Thursday, 31/08/23 - 3:50pm

Fundraiser for victim of house fire in Tullow

Thursday, 31/08/23 - 3:46pm

Popular Carlow town pub up for sale

Thursday, 31/08/23 - 2:01pm