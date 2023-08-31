Death notices for Co Carlow

Margaret Kerr (neé Daly)

Corries, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully at her home, on August 31st, 2023. Predeceased by her loving husband Sean, sister Breda, and her brothers John & Martin.

Margaret, much loved mother of Adrian, Robert & Nicola.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren Shannon, Courtney, Bethany, Katie, Lauren, Erin & Matthew, sisters Catherine & Marie, brothers Philip, Kevin, Eamonn & Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

May Margaret’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 7pm concluding with prayers on Friday evening at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in Saint Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillen, followed by burial in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Newtown.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on link below.

Family Flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care.