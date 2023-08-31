Fundraiser for victim of house fire in Tullow

By Elizabeth Lee

A fundraiser has been set up to raise funds for a man whose house was entirely destroyed by a fire on the August bank holiday weekend.

David Lonergan from Bramble Court, Tullow, lost all of his possessions and his house was completely destroyed when a blaze started in his bedroom at around 7.15am on Saturday 5 August.

Thankfully, David escaped with his life but suffered from burns to his feel while two chinchillas, two birds and some fish were killed. David, who has four sons, walked from the burning house with nothing and even the money in his wallet was destroyed. To make matters worse, Tullow fire service couldn’t attend to the scene because there weren’t enough firemen available so firefighters from Carlow and Hacketstown had to attend the scene instead, even though the local fire station was just a kilometre away.

It was too late for them to save the property by the time they arrived and the house was burnt to the ground while the house next door was also damaged.

Devastatingly, the house was not insured and David was left homeless. He’s currently staying with his sister, Natasha, who has set up a Gofundme page to help him rebuild the property. The house is just a shell right now so it’s a gargantuan task.

“David is reluctant to ask anyone for help but really, he can’t do it on his own,” explained Natasha.

David has experience working in the construction industry and many of his friends and local contractors have pledged to help him re-build the house. However, he needs cash to buy many of the materials to re-build the back wall, the roof, windows, doors, electrical work and fittings as well as furniture and utensils.

“Everything was destroyed, he walked away with nothing. People are so generous, they’ve pledged all sorts of things but we need to buy materials. Some businesses have donated very generously but everything counts, no matter how small,” said Natasha.

To donate to the fundraiser to re-build David’s house, go to

https://www.gofundme.com/f/house-fire-bramble-court-tullow-rebuild-fun