Great stories recalled during talk on Carlow ambulance service

THE stories and memories flowed during a fascinating talk on the history of the ambulance service in Carlow as part of Heritage Week.

Paul Curran brought those in attendance at the Seven Oaks Hotel on a journey through time, from the mid-19th century, when a horse-drawn ambulance brought the sick and injured to hospitals in Carlow, Tullow and Bagenalstown, to recent times. His talk was filled with a host of colourful characters, with many family members in attendance who had scores of illuminating stories about the service.

Some great personalities worked with the service down through the years, people like Tommy Wogan, Charlie Byrne, Paddy Sweeney and Jimmy Rogers among many others who were fondly remembered on the night. Indeed, that segment formed an integral part of the talk for Paul, who is a sub-officer with Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service.

“It was for the stories and the nostalgia and an excuse to bring people out and talk about their loved ones from years ago,” he said.

In 1924, the local service moved to a motorised ambulance. Michael Kirwan, who had worked part-time at the County Home, got the job as the first ambulance driver. For decades there was only a driver in the ambulance, who would transport a sick or injured person to hospital. No medical treatment was provided until the mid-1960s, although nurses were brought out in the ambulance for maternity call-outs.

Today, men and women drive the ambulance and are also qualified to provide pre-hospital emergency care.

“There’s a huge emphasis now on treating the casualties, where before we just lobbed people into the back of the van and got them to the hospital as soon as possible,” said Paul.

The Sisters of Mercy and Carlow County Council ran the ambulance service until the 1970s. The Sisters provided nurses and ran the hospital, while the council provided the ambulances and drivers up until the 1970s, when the health boards were formed.

Some of the stories shared on the night are very much part of family folklore as well as the ambulance service’s history.

John Kennedy worked as an ambulance man between 1970 and 1976. During that time, he was tasked with teaching some of the Mercy nuns how to drive, with the sisters’ habits proving an obstacle in getting to the gears.

There’s another story about the legendary Tommy Wogan, who served for 40 years as an ambulance driver. Tommy received a call to pick up a woman in the sticks. The woman couldn’t bend her knees and her remarkable height proved challenging in moving her to the ambulance at the bottom of a hill. She told Tommy: ‘Bring round me ass from the back.’

‘Your what?’ Tommy would later recall in a radio interview in 1992 to mark his retirement.

The woman replied: ‘Me ass out the back … bring him around – he knows the score.’

The ass was duly located and readily obliged to being hooked up to the cart. Tommy somehow got her on a stretcher, onto the ass and down a hill to the ambulance.

Last year, Paul gave a well-received talk about the history of the gardaí in Carlow to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the force. He has also researched Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service.

Paul loves gathering stories from those who worked in the services and their family members. He hopes to give a talk on the sugar factory at some stage and has called to many a kitchen to hear stories and collect old photos over a cup of tea. Collecting those stories is as important as looking at the archives, which, of course, he also does.

All of this research combines Paul’s interest in people, old photographs and the Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS), where he is secretary. Paul is always on the lookout for material and people can contact him on Facebook or through CHAS.