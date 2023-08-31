Penneys completes €10m refurbishment of its first ever store on Mary Street

James Cox

Penneys has completed a €10 million investment project on a full refurbishment of its first ever store on Mary Street, Dublin.

Penneys’ flagship site in the capital city first opened over 50 years ago in 1969 and has undergone its biggest refurbishment in 10 years to “bring a fresh new shopping experience to customers”.

The Mary Street store now features 46 new self-service checkouts, alongside traditional served tills, across both floors.

The renovation project took three months to complete, with works taking place at night by a team of 70 contractors while the store was closed, allowing the 95,700 sq. ft flagship store to continue to operate during the day. The revamped store now features new flooring, signage, wall panelling throughout its three retail floors, and new LED lighting.

Penneys said this would reduce energy consumption in the store by 30 per cent.

Penneys Mary Street has also opened a bigger Nails beauty salon on the ground floor, and has introduced WornWell, a new vintage concession where customers are able to shop preloved branded and non-branded vintage clothing.

Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “This has been a significant renovation project for our store teams, and we are delighted with the result, our flagship store in our home market looks fantastic and has been given a new lease of life. We’ve been getting great feedback so far from our customers who love the new look and feel of the store, and enhanced offering. We are continuing to invest in our Irish retail network and are looking forward to completing a refurbishment in our store in Artane, Co Dublin next month, giving even more shoppers the opportunity to experience the best of fashion, beauty, and homeware at Penneys.”

The Mary Street store revamp also features an enhanced Disney offering for adults and children, as well as an extended home department.