Popular Carlow town pub up for sale

A beloved historic Carlow pub has been on the market .

Reddy’s Bar and Restaurant enjoys an excellent trading position on Tullow Street and immediately adjacent to Carlow Shopping Centre.

Reddy’s which has been in operation for over 250 Years is laid out with a traditional lounge bar, restaurant, and function room to ground floor level. The first floor comprises of a function room with a former living room, dining room and office. The second floor comprises seven former bedrooms. Externally the property enjoys the benefit of a beer garden to the rear.

Estate agents Lisney say that Reddy’s represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a long established, well regarded and high-volume food driven business that benefits from a prominent central trading position in Carlow Town and extensive car parking. The property extends to in excess of 10,000 sq.ft. BER: D1. Price on application.

More information here.