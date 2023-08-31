What the papers say: Thursday’s front pages

Thursday’s newspaper front pages are dominated by the recent fatal road crashes involving children and young people.

The Irish Examiner highlights the increase in road deaths and injuries this year as it emerged there have been 600 life-changing crashes so far in 2023.

“Stop the carnage” says the Irish Daily Mirror on its front page, while the Irish Daily Mail carries photos of two three-year-old victims of the recent road crashes.

The Irish Times has photos of the victims of the crash in Cashel, Co Tipperary on its front page. It also leads with the proposed changes to Dáil constituencies announced on Wednesday by the Electoral Commission.

The Irish Independent says a series of reports have further laid bare the crisis unfolding in some child and adolescent mental health services around the country.

The Irish Daily Star claims that Jonathan Dowdall has been rejected by some countries as he seeks to relocate from Ireland under a witness protection programme.

The Belfast Telegraph carries tributes to Cornelius O’Neill, who died in a stabbing attack in Kilrea, Co Derry.

The British papers focus on the news that killers and rapists will be forced to face the families of their victims in court at sentencings.

The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, Daily Express and The Independent focus on prime minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to afford judges new powers to compel criminals into the dock.

The planned changes follow child killer Lucy Letby’s refusal to appear in court and The Guardian says witnesses will be forced to share what they know at an inquiry into her crimes, which has been given statutory footing to compel the disclosure of documents and to make witnesses take the stand.

Thursday’s GUARDIAN: “Witnesses to be forced to testify at Letby inquiry” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SGAV8ODfVr — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 30, 2023

The UK’s health service is front and centre of the Daily Telegraph’s front page with the paper highlighting that hospital waiting list deaths have doubled in five years.

Thursday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Hospital waiting list deaths double in five years” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jBpxq0EW3m — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 30, 2023

Sticking with emergency services, The Times runs with new powers for the UK police forces to sack rogue officers on the spot for misconduct.

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt has ruled out any tax cuts this year, angering Tory MPs who have called for him to rethink the move, the i reports.

Thursday’s i: “No tax cuts this year: Chancellor rules out any red meat for angry Tory MPs” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fXKWfp4nFj — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 30, 2023

The Financial Times reports Switzerland has vowed a clampdown of its own kind, with sweeping reforms coming to halt money laundering in its tracks and to help shed its reputation as a cash haven for criminals.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Thursday 31 August https://t.co/0r7OULpjPV pic.twitter.com/1vjwm0w5Lt — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 30, 2023

Several newspapers run pictures of Prince Harry saying he had no support after serving in Afghanistan, The Sun giving over its front page to say “We Did Care Harry”.

The Daily Star is declaring war on yesterday’s research that claimed ‘beer goggles’ do not work, saying the research should have been conducted in a Wetherspoons on a Friday night instead of inside a laboratory.