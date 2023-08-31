Young girl (3) killed in Portlaoise crash named locally

A three-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car in Co Laois.

The toddler has been named locally as Rosaleen McDonagh.

The vehicle and pedestrian collision happened in Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen residential area of Portlaoise at about 1.15pm on Wednesday.

The child was taken to Midland Regional Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Flowers at the scene in Cosby Avenue, Fairgreen, Portlaoise, Co Laois, where three-year-old Rosaleen McDonagh died after a crash. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

The scene in Cosby Avenue was sealed off following the incident to facilitate a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

A number of bouquets of flowers were laid beside a nearby wall.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise between 12.45pm and 1.30pm and may have camera footage, including from dashcams, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Tragedy on Ireland’s roads

A week of tragedy on Ireland’s roads has also seen seven people die in two separate road crashes in Co Tipperary.

The funeral for Nicole Murphy (18), will take place at St John the Baptist Church in Kilcash, near Clonmel, at 12pm on Thursday.

Ms Murphy died along with Zoey Coffey and Grace McSweeney, both also 18, and Ms McSweeney’s 24-year-old brother Luke.

Mr McSweeney was driving the teenagers to a bus on Friday when the car overturned and crashed into a wall in Clonmel.

Then on Tuesday evening, a young boy and his grandparents died in the single-vehicle collision in Cashel.

Thomas O’Reilly (45), his wife Bridget O’Reilly (46), and their three-year-old grandson Tom O’Reilly were killed.

The child’s parents, both aged 22, were injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, two male motorcyclists aged in their 40s were killed in separate road crashes on Sunday evening in Dublin and in Belmont, Co Offaly.

On Tuesday morning a man in his 40s died in a single-car crash at Bridgend in Co Donegal.