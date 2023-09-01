Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

  • Home >
Friday, September 01, 2023

 

Seán Robert Byrne

Gallipot, 3 Little Barrack Street Carlow, and Chertsey, Surrey, England.

Seán passed away peacefully at his home in Chertsey on the 31st of August 2023 in the loving care of his family following a short illness borne with great courage, strength, and bravery.

Beloved son of the late Annie Parker-Byrne and Jack Byrne, Seán is the deeply loved and cherished husband of Janet, adored father and protector of his daughters Jamie and Erin, proud grandfather of Sonny, and also the much loved and admired brother of Tommy, Martin, Jimmy, Mairéad and Sharon, (Carlow).

Seán will be deeply missed by them and all his loving family including his daughters’ partners Dave and John, his sisters-in-law, extended family, and a very wide circle of true friends.

 

Details of the Funeral Services and celebration of sean’s Life which will take place in Surrey and Carlow will be announced at a later date.

 

May Seán’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace And May Angels Guide Him To His Deserved Place In Paradise.

R.I.P.

Funeral Arrangements Later

