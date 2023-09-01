Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Andrew Moran

Woodford, Co. Galway / Bullock Park, Carlow – August 30th 2023, peacefully in the care of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness borne with courage. Predeceased by his parents Andrew and Mary Ann (née Loughnane) and his brothers Michael and Fr Willie. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary and Teresa and brother Fr. Gerard, brother-in-law Murray, sister-in-law Anne, nephews, niece, grand-nieces, grand-nephew, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford (H62YV04) on Monday 04th September 2023 from 4pm. Removal at 7pm to St John the Baptist Church in Woodford. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 05th September 2023 at 11.30 am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will be available locally on FM105.0 radio and live streamed on the Woodford/ Looscaun facebook page :

Woodford/Looscaun Parish | Galway | Facebook

Family flowers only by request.