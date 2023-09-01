Death notices for Co Carlow

Madeline Hynes, nee Carbery

Wichita, Kansas, USA, and formerly of Carlow, August 28th 2023 in Wichita. Beloved wife of the late Harry Hynes and predeceased by her parents Daniel and Kathleen Carbery, “Glenart”, Green Road, Carlow and by her brother Fr. Brendan and sister Pauline Jordan. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Kathy McCoy and Rita Hynes, son Dan, brothers Dan, Michael, Des, Maurice, Brian and Eugene, sisters Kay Carbery, Frances Fitzgerald, Mary Hughes, Clare Holland, grandchildren Joshua, Reganne, Robert, Ciara and Fiona, son-in-law Patrick, daughter-in-law Birgit, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends in Ireland and America.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 2nd, at S. Vincent de Paul Church, Wichita at 10.30am (US time), live streamed on this link https://svdpks.org/livestream/

May Madeline Rest in Peace.

Cummins (Née Curran) Mary

Blessington, Co. Wicklow and late of Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. August 30th, 2023.

Wife of the late John, and devoted mother of John, Niall, Anne, Jacqueline, and Trevor. Will be dearly missed by her loving family, daughters in law Karen and Gillian, sons in law Sean and Sean, sister Phil, grandchildren Conor, Niall, Liam, Jack and Maeve, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, and friends.

May Mary’s gentle soul rest in Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington W91YN79 on Friday, 1st September, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady, Blessington arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery, Blessington

Live Stream https://blessingtonparish.ie/about/parish-webcam/

Andrew Moran

Woodford, Co. Galway / Bullock Park, Carlow – August 30th 2023, peacefully in the care of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness borne with courage. Predeceased by his parents Andrew and Mary Ann (née Loughnane) and his brothers Michael and Fr Willie. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary and Teresa and brother Fr. Gerard, brother-in-law Murray, sister-in-law Anne, nephews, niece, grand-nieces, grand-nephew, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford (H62YV04) on Monday 04th September 2023 from 4pm. Removal at 7pm to St John the Baptist Church in Woodford. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 05th September 2023 at 11.30 am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will be available locally on FM105.0 radio and live streamed on the Woodford/ Looscaun facebook page :

Woodford/Looscaun Parish | Galway | Facebook

Family flowers only by request.

Hugh Murphy

Grange, Tullow, Co. Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on August 31st, 2023, after a short illness, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny

Predeceased by his mother and father Con and Peg Murphy, his brother Con and his brother-in-law Tom Molloy

Hugh will be sadly missed by his loving sisters and brother, Jimmy, Kathleen Dooley, Noeleen Deegan, Marie Murphy and Anne Molloy, brothers-in-law Parkie and Pat, sister-in-law Elaine, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, his large circle of friends and his loyal sheepdog Sam.

May Hugh Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements will be published shortly