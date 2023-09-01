Literary festival draws book lovers to Graignamanagh

PICTURESQUE Graignamanagh celebrated the 20th anniversary of its beloved Town of Books Festival recently, with visitors from Seattle, Washington DC, South Africa, Finland, Texas, Scotland and England.

The event has been a literary haven for book lovers and a cultural highlight for locals and visitors alike, attracting booksellers, authors, avid readers, collectors and enthusiasts.

This year’s milestone anniversary surpassed all expectations, delivering an exceptional programme of events that kick-started on Thursday 17 August with its launch in the local library, with our very own celebrity chef Edward Hayden interviewing horticulturist and business owner Rachel Doyle about her new book My tree of life.

Lead sponsor for the festival was Blacknight Ltd, whose owner and CTO Paul Kelly hails from the town.

Over the weekend of 18-20 August, visitors enjoyed exploring a treasure trove of novels, rare editions and literary gems, meticulously curated by passionate booksellers from near and far. Besides the vast array of classic and contemporary titles, special guest authors have graced the festival through the years, presenting captivating talks, poetry, readings and signing sessions. From established literary giants to emerging voices, this year’s line-up continued to capture the hearts and imaginations of all attendees.

As part of the celebrations, the Town of Books Festival Committee invited former committee members and the minister of state Malcolm Noonan to cut the cake. The minister said: “What better way to celebrate Heritage Week than to showcase the written word in all its beauty? It is said that books are portable magic and I firmly believe that they open up endless possibilities to us, the reader.”

Minister Noonan congratulated the organising committee for their hard work in “creating such a magical and special calendar event”.

“We are thrilled to celebrate two decades of the Town of Books Festival,” added Mary Whelan from the festival’s organising committee. “This event has not only brought joy to our town but has also fostered a love for literature, encouraged creativity and promoted the value of reading in our community. We are extremely grateful for everyone’s support, especially the support of Kilkenny and Carlow county councils, and without their continued support, we could not develop the festival. We would also like to thank most sincerely our local sponsors, volunteers and the owners of the premises, who continue to support us each year.”