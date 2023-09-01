Man (20s) dies after being hit by bus in Dublin city centre

James Cox

A man, aged in his 20s, has died after being struck by a bus in Dublin city centre on Thursday night.

The collision occurred at the junction of Amiens Street and Store Street in Dublin 1 at 11.30pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was fatally injured during the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported and the body of the deceased has since been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall.

The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

There are road closures in place at the junction of Amiens Street/Store Street and Beresford Place/Amiens Street.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were in the Amiens Street/Store Street area last night between 11.15pm and 11.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.