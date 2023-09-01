Proposed hotel to bring tourists to east Carlow, says businessman

A PAIR of businessmen want to bring tourists to east Carlow and have lodged plans for a hotel in Hacketstown.

Edmondbay Ltd has recently submitted a planning application for a 17-bedroom hotel for the town, including a bar and dining area, at the old Lambert’s premises on the corner of Main Street and Mill Street opposite SuperValu.

Explaining the background to the proposal, Gerard Murphy, one of the directors of Edmondbay Ltd along with Cathal Daly, said the Wicklow Way was on Hacketstown’s doorstep, while he noted that many other hotels in Carlow, Tullow and Baltinglass were now full with refugees.

“Why not? We looked at the area and saw what was going on with hotels being booked up with Ukrainians. That doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon,” he said.

Mr Murphy said it was important that rural towns like Hacketstown benefit from tourism, as too many places were “falling down behind the scenes. We want tourism in the area and to bring more life to Hacketstown. Hotel accommodation is scarce at the moment, so why not? We want people in Hacketstown, we want this for Hacketstown.

“We need tourism in rural towns and we need to make a stand on this”.

Mr Murphy said he and his business partner planned to offer a hackney bus service from Hacketstown to link in with the Wicklow Way, which is less than five miles away.

The planning application would see the demolition of a shop to the rear of the old retail unit at Main Street/Mill Street, Hacketstown. Full planning permission is also sought for change of use of the entire retail site for use as a hotel and the construction of a two-storey extension to the rear of the original building.

Both Mr Murphy and Mr Daly have decades of experience in the construction sector. Mr Murphy owns the Friary Diner in Hacketstown and Murfix Property Maintenance, which employs 30 people. The pair will take on the build themselves if they are granted planning permission and the economy stays strong.

“We’d be contractors on the job … have our own input with our quantity surveyors, architects and designers as well,” said Mr Murphy.

He said the existing property is an eyesore, which needs to be addressed.

“We need this building demolished and rebuilt. It’s an eyesore in the town. We’ve spent thousands cleaning up the front of it … new windows, painting, cleaning up the roof. It looked terrible.”

The planning application raised some eyebrows despite the area already attracting tourists, with the nearby Raven’s Rest caravan park a popular venue. Some online comments suggested that planning permission was being sought to house refugees.

Mr Murphy denied this was his intention and highlighted that Hacketstown previously had a hotel at Kealy’s on Main Street. He added that he had received lots of local support for the hotel, but admitted there was no guarantee it would come to fruition.

“It’s up to the planners – we are at their mercy,” he said.