SETU has available places on some undergraduate courses

SOUTH East Technological University (SETU) has reopened applications through the CAO to several undergraduate courses in a bid to help people secure a place on their dream course this September.

Four courses from SETU’s portfolio are open for applications via the CAO’s ‘Available Places’ list. These courses are now available for people who have not already applied to the CAO as well as to existing CAO applicants.

Dr Derek O’Byrne, vice-president for academic affairs at SETU’s Waterford Campus, said the university is committed to providing the broadest possible opportunities for school leavers. Reflecting this, SETU has further extended the range of courses on offer on the Available Places scheme.

Dr O’Byrne said: “It is not too late to apply for the college course that you want. At SETU, we feel it is important to assist students in finding an offer that they are happy with. Considering this, we have added a number of CAO courses to the Available Places list across levels 8 and 6 and across a variety of disciplines.

“This will allow students the time and space to take stock of their study and career ambitions and to consider beginning their educational journey at one of our campuses in Waterford, Carlow or Wexford this year.”

David Denieffe, vice-president for academic affairs at SETU’s Carlow Campus, offers this advice to existing or new applicants as they reflect on the CAO offers or consider the next step in their educational journey.

“Take this opportunity to consider if your choice is the right one for you. SETU’s available places offering across arts, computing, engineering and business can provide a pathway to your desired future. Staying true to your skills and interests will serve as the best navigation for your career ahead.”

The SETU courses on the CAO Available Places list are as follows:

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree (SE200 – Bachelor of Arts), which contains a wide range of humanities and social science subjects in a course that is set to broaden students’ minds.

For those interested in computer science or software development, Applied Computing (SE600) remains a popular choice. The four-year full-time programme will prepare students for an exciting career with specialisms in several areas.

Bachelor of Engineering (SE700) provides students with a solid foundation in engineering while providing scope to find what area of the subject they are most interested in. Studying this honours degree can open a world of opportunities.

The Higher Certificate in Business (SE420) provides students with the essential skills and practical knowledge required to facilitate success in any business situation. It is a flexible two-year course culminating in a widely recognised and highly regarded qualification.

Prospective students can apply for an Available Place course at SETU through the CAO website. Available Places applicants are encouraged to get in touch with SETU directly to discuss their options before applying. See www.setu.ie/availableplaces for more information.

Potential applicants and people considering CAO offers can be confident in their course decision by reading course pages thoroughly, taking a virtual tour, or asking questions. The ‘Chat to SETU’ team is running a drop-in centre, helpline and web chat until Friday 15 September. Visit www.setu.ie for more details.