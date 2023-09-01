Tullow Show 2023 showcased the very best of country life

By Elizabeth Lee

THE very best of country life was showcased when Tullow Agricultural Show basked in the late summer sunshine in Coppenagh estate just outside the town.

From wellied farmers to jodhpured equestrians and denim-clad jivers to babies in their best bibs, the show catered for people of all ages and interests. Farmers came from all over the southeast and beyond to show off their prized stock, such as yellow-fleeced sheep and Kerry bog ponies, or the noisy cockerels, who had a crowing competition inside one of the many marquees.

Anyone from little tots to senior riders competed in the gymkhana, which attracted competitors from far and wide.

In the ICA tent, even the best cream sponges and delicious pavlovas eventually drooped in the hot conditions.

From baking, garden produce and crafts to cattle, horses, poultry and sheep, entries in the competitions provided an excellent and impressive display for everyone to view and enjoy. Elsewhere there were bouncy castles and magic roundabouts for the kids, while the food ***du jour*** was vinegary chips and freshly-whipped 99s.

More than 10,000 people were able to enjoy the 300-plus trade stands, both indoors and out, which included an excellent array of talent in the new business pavilion. This year’s best new business was Kayla Marie’s Cupcakes and Cookies. The Coppenagh Craft Pavilion housed over 70 indoor stands, which showcased brilliant and skilful businesses, five of which took home prestigious awards presented by the County Carlow Chamber.

Organisers were delighted to hold the first jiving competition and would like to congratulate the winners and runners-up, who twirled and danced their hearts out to Stacey Breen and David James. Their congratulations also go to the new Little Miss Tullow, Little Mr Tullow and winner of the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady contest.

The Tullow Agricultural Show Committee would like to send a huge thank you to everyone involved with the 2023 event. From the legions of stewards to all the trade stand owners, the generous landowners and sponsors, they all played a valuable part in making this year’s show extra-special.