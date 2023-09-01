Vera Pauw critical of FAI review process and claims her own staff turned against her

Vivienne Clarke

Former Republic of Ireland women’s manager Vera Pauw strongly criticised the FAI’s review process of the team’s World Cup qualification campaign which led to confirmation that she would not be offered a new contract.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Ms Pauw also claimed that some of her staff “turned” on her in the final weeks of her tenure.

Ms Pauw said it would not have been an issue if the association had informed her they did not intend to renew her contract prior to the World Cup. Things had been happening behind her back, she said.

The FAI review had been “highly flawed”, she added.

“I found out that behind my back all things were happening. I found out that behind my back even my staff was talking bad.”

Ms Pauw was adamant that there was no bad blood between her and team captain Katie McCabe despite the on-field spat during the game against Nigeria in Brisbane.

“We’ve spoken for over an hour with each other. We are absolutely fine with each other. I’ve seen a lot on twitter regarding Katie. I hope that stops now. It’s a young woman that made a mistake. I’ve made mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes. She should not be held accountable.

“I love Katie. Without spark no fire. And without fire no performance. Katie gives us so much. No hard feelings to her at all.”

Several players had contacted her privately to wish her luck and, she said.

When asked about her contract discussions with the FAI, she said they had started on March 10th when she contacted chief executive Jonathan Hill. She texted him to say she was ready to talk. “We’re now 25 weeks later and nothing had happened until the last, well, two days before the end of my contract.

“In the meantime, in May, there would be a final discussion with an offer which was not made. And on the 9th of June, a text message came that afternoon, an offer would be made so far before the Atlantic interview came out, and then the Atlantic interview came out.

“And I have personal reasons why I had to engage in it. And the details are known by the CEO and the communication manager, so I’ve been completely open to them about it. But it looks as if the same things were put into that article and that I have stepped over borders to engage players or to put players under pressure just before the World Cup, which was not the case.

“But from that moment on, the CEO has had meetings with staff members and with players, and that has had a major influence on me and on the development of the World Cup.”

Ms Pauw said she was walking on eggshells, especially when it came to her interactions with a safeguarding officer, and she was warned that a claim could be made against her if a player injured herself when training.

“I thought, right, this is it. I’m the expert in the load of the players, and I’ve now been told to not allow to play as well. But everybody knows that it’s the coach, the head coach who is the performance manager, and I am educated over 35 years and have the experience to know that at that moment the players who did not play had to train.”