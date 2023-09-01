What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received ten planning applications between 25 August and 1 September.

Bagenalstown: Sharon and Murali Nair wish to extend dwelling, single and double-storey height extension to the front, single-storey height wraparound extension to the rear and side façade, including part double-storey height extension at 15 Maple Drive, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown.

Ballinkillen: Ballinkillen GAA wishes to apply for change of use from agricultural land to grass playing pitch (107m x 70m) adjacent to the existing playing pitch at Ballinkillen.

Bennekerry: Maurice and Ciara McNamara wish to retain a single-storey sunroom to the rear of existing single-storey dwelling at Friarstown, Bennekerry.

Carlow: Bank of Ireland wishes to install a new external ATM at Bank of Ireland, Shamrock Plaza, Green Lane, Carlow.

Desmond Berry wishes to retain a mobile home being used as a sensory room and storage area to existing dwelling, alterations to existing vehicular permission and boundary wall at Dublin Road, Carlow.

Castletown: Gerard Guerin proposes minor alterations to granted and as constructed garage to loft area, and planning permission is also sought for an extension to the front and rear of existing detached garage at Castletown, Carlow.

Fenagh: Craig Bradley wishes to renovate and extend a cottage at Ballydarton, Fenagh.

Nurney: John McDonald and Joe Nolan wish to extend time on previously granted permission, which involved the full planning permission sought to demolish existing agricultural sheds for the alteration to the site boundary. Full planning permission is sought to reduce the 20 houses previously granted by nine houses and full planning permission is sought for five fully-serviced sites, resulting in an overall reduction of four sites at Graiguealug, Nurney.

Rathvilly: Roisin Finnegan and Brian Slattery wish to construct a part single-storey, part two-storey extension to the side and rear of existing two-storey dwelling at Raheendaw, Rathvilly.

Tullow: Martina and Kenneth Nolan wish to construct an extension to the rear of the existing domestic dwelling at Castledermot Road, Tullow.