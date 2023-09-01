Work experience programme for TYs at Visual

HAVE you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes at an arts centre? Would you like to find out more about how galleries and theatres work, or what an artist’s working life is like? And would you like to develop your own public exhibition with your peers?

A programme especially designed for transition year students who are interested in working in the arts is looking for candidates for the coming academic year.

The Visual Collective is a fully-funded, transition year work experience programme that’s running in Visual arts centre, Carlow.

Each season, Visual selects 15 students, based on their applications, to come to the arts centre for ten weeks of work experience. They work with artists, theatre directors, actors, filmmakers, dancers, musicians, technical staff and curators, to name a few.

The students will get tickets to live events at Visual and so become familiar with everything that goes on when doors are open to the public and when the centre is closed.

Invited guests – artists, performers, theatre makers, writers – will talk about how they developed their careers in the arts.

Participants will work as a group to develop a public exhibition and event in December. The event will showcase work they make throughout the programme.

The programme begins on Friday 29 September and continues each Friday for ten weeks. Weekly sessions will run from 9am to 1pm on Fridays.

Fifteen places are available on this programme for TY students and competition is fierce, so please contact Clare Breen at [email protected].

To apply, write to the administrators or send a video telling them with three sentences about yourself and three sentences about why you would like to join the programme. Be as creative as you like. Make sure to include your full name, school name, email address and phone number.

Send your application to Clare Breen [email protected] before midnight on 15 September. Early applications will be notified by 8 September (apply early for the best chance of being accepted).