Young man killed after being hit by bus in Dublin is named

A young man has died after being hit by a bus in Dublin.

Ciarán Briody, aged in his 20s, was struck by the vehicle outside Busáras at approximately 11.30pm on Thursday.

The collision happened at the junction of Amiens Street and Store Street in Dublin 1.

Mr Briody was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

His remains have been removed to the city morgue at Whitehall.

Amiens Street, Store Street and Beresford Place have reopened to traffic and pedestrians.

The incident took place outside Busáras in Dublin city centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage and who were in the Amiens Street/Store Street area on Thursday night between 11.15pm and 11.45pm is asked to make this footage available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Week of tragedy

A week of tragedy on Ireland’s roads has also seen seven people die in two separate road crashes in Co Tipperary. As of Friday morning, 126 people have died on Irish roads so far this year.

The funeral for Nicole Murphy (18), took place on Thursday. She died along with Zoey Coffey and Grace McSweeney, both also 18, and Ms McSweeney’s 24-year-old brother Luke.

Mr McSweeney was driving the teenagers to a bus on Friday when the car overturned and crashed into a wall in Clonmel.

Then on Tuesday evening, a young boy and his grandparents died in a single-vehicle collision in Cashel.

Thomas O’Reilly (45), his wife Bridget O’Reilly (46), and their three-year-old grandson Tom O’Reilly were killed.

The child’s parents, both aged 22, were injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, two male motorcyclists aged in their 40s were killed in separate road crashes on Sunday evening in Dublin and in Belmont, Co Offaly.

On Tuesday morning a man in his 40s died in a single-car crash at Bridgend in Co Donegal.