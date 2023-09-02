Attractive Carlow town home on market for €335K

This detached bungalow residence on the edge of Oak Park, Carlow has been cleverly extended to its rear to present a most attractive home in a most tranquil setting at Newtownallen.

Hazelwood Lodge is conveniently located to comfortably access all town amenities, mains roads and motorways.

Kitchen

The site extends to 0.35 acres with a walled front boundary and vehicular access to its side to a spacious mature south-west facing rear garden. The residence supports a traditional three-bedroom configuration but the large open-plan kitchen/dining/living area to its rear offers exceptional space and light, with direct garden access.

A full wet room bathroom, functional utility area and a generously proportioned integrated garage completes the holding, the garage enjoying a dedicated vehicular door to the front of the residence. Price: €335,000. BER: C3.

