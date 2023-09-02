Co Carlow tug-o-war event raised vital funds for worthy charities

THERE are no winners in war except at the Hunter’s Rest tug-o-war event, where €1,000 was split between two worthy causes. At a recent function in the Hunter’s Rest in Fenagh, cheques of €500 were presented to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team and the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club.

The pub, which is run by Avril and Alan Nolan, held a successful tug-o-war competition between locals and members of the Cork to Carlow Tractor Club on 14 May. The four teams which took part were: Dobbs Oil, coached by John Rothwell, a former team member back in the 1980s; the Hunter’s Rest, coached by Billy Fitzgerald, another member of the Dobbs Oil squad from that era; and two selections from the Cork to Carlow Tractor Club, managed by Seamus and Din Keogh. All of them battled hard, with Fred Jenkinson acting as referee.

The €1,000 first prize, sponsored by the Hunter’s Rest, was to go to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare or Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

After much hard pulling, the Carlow to Cork first team emerged as winners and scooped the top prize. Brendan Byrne of the tractor club kindly split the prize money between both charities. In addition, the bar raised €700 in donations on the day of the tug-o-war, which went to Crumlin Hospital.

The Hunter’s Rest would like to thank everyone who showed up and made donations as well as those who turned out for the presentation.

Tug-o-war returned to the field behind the Hunter’s Rest today (Saturday), for the Tom Dobbs Memorial Cup, when defending champions Dobbs Oil were hoping to retain their title. All proceeds from that event will go to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.