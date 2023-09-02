  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man to be charged with money laundering after cash seized in Dublin

Man to be charged with money laundering after cash seized in Dublin

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Michael Bolton

Gardaí arrested two people and seized over €140,000 during a search operation in South Dublin on Thursday evening, 31st August 2023.

The search was conducted at a residence in Dublin 12 by gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €141,000 in cash. A man (30s) and a woman (40s) were arrested at the scene on suspicion of money laundering offences.

Both persons were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in Dublin.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Saturday 2nd September 2023 at 10.30am.

The woman was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Crash victim Zoey set to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher, funeral told

Saturday, 02/09/23 - 1:35pm

Man in critical condition after Tyrone stabbing

Saturday, 02/09/23 - 12:34pm

UK Government bailout will not solve NI’s financial problems – Chris Heaton-Harris

Saturday, 02/09/23 - 11:41am