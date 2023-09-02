Man arrested after €1.2m of cannabis seized in Dublin

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Michael Bolton

A man has been arrested in Dublin after €1.2 million of cannabis was seized in Dublin.

On Friday, 1st September 2023, as part of ongoing intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Dublin area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Coolock and Ballymun District Drugs Units and Revenue’s Customs Service.

During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 60 kg of cannabis with an estimated value of €1,200,000.

A 25-year-old man was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in County Dublin.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Crash victim Zoey set to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher, funeral told

Saturday, 02/09/23 - 1:35pm

Man in critical condition after Tyrone stabbing

Saturday, 02/09/23 - 12:34pm

UK Government bailout will not solve NI’s financial problems – Chris Heaton-Harris

Saturday, 02/09/23 - 11:41am