Beautifully presented home near the Carlow/Wicklow border on market for €275K

DNG McCormack Properties present to the market this beautifully presented, three bed, detached family home near the Carlow/Wicklow border in a mature development over looking a large green area. 6 Oakridge Manor is only a short walk from the charming village of Shillelagh. The village is located on the Wicklow Way, one of Ireland’s most popular long distance walking routes.

Accommodation comprises in brief of a kitchen / dining room, sitting room, utility, guest WC, three bedrooms, one en-suite & family bathroom all in turn key condition. Number 6 has a tarmaced driveway and ample parking. The gardens are well maintained, family friendly and are full of shrubs, trees, timber raised flower beds and a well manicured lawn with a wooden shed.

This family home is ideally situated in a quiet and safe cul de sac, family friendly neighbourhood and benefits from a large green area. BER B3. Price: €275,000. More information here.