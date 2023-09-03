Beautifully presented home near the Carlow/Wicklow border on market for €275K

  • Home >
Sunday, September 03, 2023

DNG McCormack Properties present to the market this beautifully presented, three bed, detached family home near the Carlow/Wicklow border in a mature development over looking a large green area.  6 Oakridge Manor is only a short walk from the charming village of Shillelagh. The village is located on the Wicklow Way, one of Ireland’s most popular long distance walking routes.

Accommodation comprises in brief of a kitchen / dining room, sitting room, utility, guest WC, three bedrooms, one en-suite & family bathroom all in turn key condition.  Number 6 has a tarmaced driveway and ample parking.  The gardens are well maintained, family friendly and are full of shrubs, trees, timber raised flower beds and a well manicured lawn with a wooden shed.

This family home is ideally situated in a quiet and safe cul de sac, family friendly neighbourhood and benefits from a large green area.  BER B3. Price: €275,000. More information here.

Sitting room

