Carlow landowners reminded of their obligations during hedge cutting season

Sunday, September 03, 2023

The hedge cutting season began in Carlow earlier this week and will continue until 28 February.

Carlow County Council have published a notice outlining the obligations of landowners and occupiers to ensure their roadside “structures, trees, shrubs or other vegetation do not present a danger to those using and working on public roads” under the Roads Act 1993.

Hedge cutting should not be undertaken except for essential reasons during the growth season between 1 March and 31 August.

The council is also advising locals in relation to invasive species, in particular where Japanese Knotweed is present, and that these hedges should not be cut under any circumstances.

Under the Roads Act, fines of up to €1,270 and/or six months in prison may apply if landowners fail to comply.

