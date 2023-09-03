School reunion in Rathanna was a morning to remember

IT WAS a morning to remember as Rathanna ICA celebrated Heritage Week by hosting a school reunion for Rathanna NS.

Following their county win in the National Awards for 2022, the ICA members have been hard at work. Earlier in the year they were successful in securing funding from the Heritage Council through the Community Heritage Grant Scheme for their work on Rathanna National School.

This funding allowed the group to participate in training with Dr Ida Milne from Carlow College on oral history. They then bought recording equipment and set to work gathering first-hand accounts of Rathanna NS from past pupils and teachers. The school closed in 1968, with students transferring to Borris NS.

These interviews were then edited by Patrick Bramley of Ulab Studio and compiled into a beautiful video, which included scenic footage of the Rathanna area.

The school reunion on Sunday 1 August was held in the former school building, now the community hall. A large crowd gathered to hear about the ICA’s research work, to read documents relating to the school and to meet former pupils and teachers.

The highlight of the morning was the premiere of the video. Photos from the school reunion in 2022 were displayed and a memory book of that event was presented to county heritage officer Dr Eoin O’Sullivan to thank him for all his support with the project.

Such was the party atmosphere in the hall once Martin Shannon took out his guitar for a tune, the room filled with couples eager to dance. It truly was a morning to remember. Refreshments were served to the large number of attendees, who enjoyed reminiscing on life in the time of Rathanna NS.

Paddy Ryan closed the event with more music.

Rathanna ICA would like to thank all who supported the event. The women would especially like to thank Dr Milne, Dr O’Sullivan, Mr Bramley, Borris Men’s Shed and Carlow County Council for all their work on the project.

Rathanna ICA looks forward to completing the project in early October and sharing its work with the community and a wider audience on www.borriscarlow.ie. People who are willing to share their stories about Rathanna NS are asked to contact [email protected].

