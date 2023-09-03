Drugs diversion model must be implemented, Citizens’ Assembly chair says

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A diversion model which would allow health interventions for people caught in possession of drugs needs to be implemented, the chair of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use has said.

Paul Reid said the while the assembly would make recommendations to potentially change drug laws in Ireland, legislation which has already been introduced needs to be acted on.

The assembly is holding its fourth meeting over the weekend, with a focus on the criminal justice and legal system.

Delegates are considering the legislative, policy and operational changes Ireland could make to significantly reduce the harmful impacts of illicit drugs on society.

On the final day of the meeting in Malahide, the 100 assembly members considered a range of options and issues in relation to drugs policy and legislation.

Members heard from speakers advocating for a range of approaches to legislative change, and from a panel of speakers with diverse expertise in drugs policy, criminology and legislation.

Paul Reid is chair of the assembly. Photo: Maxwell Photography/PA.

In a workshop session, members considered a series of possible alternative approaches to legislative issues, ranging from keeping or adjusting the status quo to various options involving dissuasion, diversion, depenalisation, decriminalisation and legalisation.

The workshop session was designed to help members clarify the type of questions they might ballot on before finalising their report and recommendations to the Oireachtas.

The assembly will hold two further meetings later this month and in October.

Mr Reid said: “We are now two-thirds of the way through our work and members are beginning to focus on outcomes.

“Through the four meetings to date we have heard from over 50 speakers and received 800 separate submissions from members of the public on the issue of how we can reduce the harm caused by drugs use.

“There is clearly a huge amount of expertise, opinion, and interest in our work.

After a weekend of considering the criminal justice system & legal framework governing drugs in Ireland #CADrugsUse Chair, @paulreiddublin closes proceedings. Thank you to all our contributors for providing perspectives and expertise. We return on 30 September. pic.twitter.com/5srMGaCGdO — The Citizens’ Assembly (@CitizAssembly) September 3, 2023

“But now we must concentrate on what recommendations we are going to make to our legislators in our final report.

“In doing so we have to consider the range of options available to us and begin to shape what any potential changes to Ireland’s drugs laws will look like.

“That is why we have debated these five models, although members are in no way bound to these examples and are entirely free to shape them as they see fit when we make our final decisions.

“Alongside this, it is becoming clear from the discussions that our recommendations will include appropriate implementation of all the laws and policies that already exist.

“There is an evident mood of frustration among members that measures such as the Health Diversion Programme that was agreed by Government in 2019 and would allow gardai to divert those caught with drugs to the health system has not yet been implemented.

“This must be part of the solution, along with any new approach that is recommended.”

Earlier in the weekend, the assembly heard the drugs diversion model is ready to go, but is still awaiting people to be referred to it.

Under the programme, people caught in possession of drugs on the first occasion would be referred by police to the health service, with gardai having discretion on referring them for a health intervention if caught on a second occasion.