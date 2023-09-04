  • Home >
100-year-old Joe marks milestone birthday with family and friends

Monday, September 04, 2023

Joe Kehoe of Knocklow, Tullow is flanked by his sister Tess and brother Lar and extended family during his 100th birthday celebrations in Mount Wolseley Hotel. Also shown is cllr John Pender, cathaoirleach of Tullow Municipal District, cllr Andrea Dalton, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, and Fr Brian Maguire
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

By Elizabeth Lee

JOE Kehoe from Knocklow, Tullow hit the magic number when he turned 100 years’ old on 15 August.

“It’s a very special thing. He can’t believe it himself, let alone anyone else!” said his grandniece Fiona O’Toole.

Joe’s niece and Fiona’s mother Rosaleen Nolan, also from Knocklow, organised a birthday party for him in Mount Wolseley, Tullow, where he was joined by family and friends. The guests included his nephew Pat O’Donnell, who flew in from America for the occasion. Also there were Joe’s brothers Lar and Frank and sister Tess Hendricken. Amazingly, the siblings are all in their 90s so their ages combined with Joe’s make up almost 400 years!

At the party, Joe was presented with a Decade of Centenaries medal by cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Andrea Dalton and cathaoirleach of Tullow Municipal District cllr John Pender, on behalf of Carlow Library and the local authority.

For Fiona, who works in the library, the presentation of the medal to her granduncle was extra special. “It was just lovely – it was very special for us all, especially Joe,” said Fiona.

 

