Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Sandra Buckley (née Dowling)

Shankill, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny, formally of Green Road, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, 3 September 2023 (Peacefully) at University Hospital Waterford. Beloved wife of Tom, mother to Jack, Conor & Thomas. Sandra will be sadly missed by her loving husband and sons, parents John & Breda, brother Thomas, sisters in law, Michelle, Catriona and Marie, brothers in law Seamus, Brendan and Ned, her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode R95 Y240) on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8oc.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption Paulstown, followed by burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery Paulstown.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Oak Ward University Hospital Waterford.

House Private on Wednesday morning please.

Imelda Doyle (née Carey)

Coolrain, Ballickmoyler and formerly Pollerton Big, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on September 4th, 2023, at The District Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Lisa, Jimmy, Ellen, Patrick and Lorraine and cherished sister of Betty, Oliver, Billy, Teresa, Anne, Ellen, Kathleen, Mary Clare, Brigid, Madeleine, Frances, Peter, John, Mark and Edel.

She will be missed by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Paul, Neil and Paul, daughters-in-law Elaine and Sue, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Imelda’s Gentle Soul Rest In peace.

Reposing at Carpenter Brothers Funeral Home, Barrack St., on Tuesday, September 5th, from 3pm, concluding with Prayers at 8.30pm

Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Friends of the District Hospital, Carlow

Imelda’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link;

https://livecamireland.ie/live-webcams/st-marys-church-bennekerry/