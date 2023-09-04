Drugs worth more than €1.3m seized at Dublin Airport

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Revenue officers have seized suspected drugs worth more than €1.3 million following two operations at Dublin Airport.

On Saturday, as part of two separate intelligence-led operations, officers seized 37 kg of herbal cannabis and 10kg of suspected ketamine with estimated values of €740,000 and €600,000 at the airport.

The illicit drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of passengers who had disembarked flights from New York and Amsterdam.

Two women in their 20s were arrested by gardaí.

Separately on Saturday, with the assistance of detector dog Toby, Revenue officers seized over 56,000 cigarettes and 1.4kgs of tobacco following a search, under warrant, of three premises in Dublin’s inner city.

The seized cigarettes and tobacco, of various brands, had a retail value of €45,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €35,000.

A man in his 50s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

A Revenue spokesperson said: “These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”