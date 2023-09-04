EP 2023 was the festival of all festivals to end the summer season

By Elizabeth Lee

ELECTRIC Picnic 2023 was the festival of all festivals to end the summer season.

The sun finally decided to show its face for the first weekend in September and during the night, the sky was lit up by a big, shiny, clear moon. In short, conditions were absolutely perfect for singing, dancing, eating, drinking, having fun or having whatever else you wanted as festival-goers young and old soaked it all up and give it their all.

Throughout the entire weekend there was something for everyone and when 1980s pop star Rick Astley played the main stage early on Sunday evening, the entire audience of all ages sang along to his hits like they were at a giant karaoke party, whether they were twentysomething or in their 60s.

There were record amounts of people at the Stradbally shindig, which was especially obvious when tens of thousands descended on the biggest marquee at the whole site to see the Wolfe Tones on Sunday. And just before that, The Mary Wallopers, with their own raucous folk tunes, attracted a sizable crowd in the sizzling sun.

The Carlow contingent was most likely at all stages and areas of the massive arena, but Trailer Park and The Salty Dog are their spiritual homes. Gala Hutton’s band Fans of Adventure played on Friday afternoon in The Salty Dog, while Eric Butler played loud and dirty funky blues there on Sunday afternoon. Tumbling Dice played on the nearby Survivor stage and another local, Tadgh, performed in full cabaret mode in Fishtown, which is hosted by Carlow blow-in Jerry Fish, who lives near Borris. Over in Mindfield, Borris native Sarah Breen spoke with her co-author Emer McLysaght to a tentful of adoring readers about her last-in-the series of novels, Aisling Ever After.

Several of the big, international bands that played over the weekend stressed that the Electric Picnic was their last gig of their current tours. They stressed how much they loved playing in Stradbally. Even pop star Niall Horan stressed how grateful he was to be there on the main stage.

There was a whole lotta love and gratitude floating around all weekend. Everyone was in great form, happy to be dancing and singing, drinking and eating and having fun in the sun. Happy to be alive!