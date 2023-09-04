Man shot in arm and neck in Co Armagh

Monday, September 04, 2023

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been shot in the arm and neck in Co Armagh.

The victim has been taken to hospital and police are at the scene of the shooting in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen.

Police received a report of the incident at 6.30am on Monday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of road closures are in place as the investigation is under way.

“Anyone who may have any information which may assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.”

