New Carlow garda division will not impact local policing, says head garda

NEW changes to Carlow’s garda division will not have an impact on the delivery of a policing service locally, according to the county’s garda chief. Carlow will join Kildare in forming a new two-county garda division, it was announced recently.

The merger follows a review and reconfiguration of certain three-county divisions and effectively results in a new management structure for the division.

Carlow/Kilkenny has formed the same garda district since 2008 before joining an expanded garda division with Waterford in 2018. Kildare had been part of a division with Laois and Offaly.

Kilkenny and Waterford will now form a division under the changes, while Laois and Offaly have also been paired.

The background to the change is that demographic and population shifts in recent years have prompted a review of garda divisional structures to provide the best service to the public and to meet demand. Carlow’s 9% population increase between 2016 and 2022 was a consideration.

The review looked at several incidents in the relevant divisions, along with their operational and community needs. Staffing and accommodation were also factored in.

Gardaí say the changes will enable garda management teams to have greater oversight, governance and more effective service provision.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell assured the Carlow public that the changes would not negatively impact on policing in the county.