Resurfacing works begin on N80 in Carlow

Road resurfacing works commenced today along the N80 in Carlow and will continue until the end of the month.

Carlow County Council will be carrying out road resurfacing works on the Wexford Road between Graiguenaspiddoge and Kilknock from Monday 4 September to Friday 29 September 2023.

The council advised residents and members of the public who normally use the aforementioned road to plan their journey accordingly taking into account possible delays.

Carlow County Council also wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public who reside at or normally use the road in question and will aim to have the works completed by 29 September.