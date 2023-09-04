Resurfacing works begin on N80 in Carlow

Monday, September 04, 2023

Road resurfacing works commenced today along the N80 in Carlow and will continue until the end of the month.

Carlow County Council will be carrying out road resurfacing works on the Wexford Road between Graiguenaspiddoge and Kilknock from Monday 4 September to Friday 29 September 2023.

The council advised residents and members of the public who normally use the aforementioned road to plan their journey accordingly taking into account possible delays.

Carlow County Council also wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public who reside at or normally use the road in question and will aim to have the works completed by 29 September.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

New Carlow garda division will not impact local policing, says head garda

Monday, 04/09/23 - 2:46pm

Carlow landowners reminded of their obligations during hedge cutting season

Sunday, 03/09/23 - 8:44pm

Beautifully presented home near the Carlow/Wicklow border on market for €275K

Sunday, 03/09/23 - 8:20pm

Similar Articles

New Carlow garda division will not impact local policing, says head garda

Monday, 04/09/23 - 2:46pm

Carlow landowners reminded of their obligations during hedge cutting season

Sunday, 03/09/23 - 8:44pm

School reunion in Rathanna was a morning to remember

Sunday, 03/09/23 - 8:27pm