Spacious Carlow town home boasts six bedrooms

This detached dormer bungalow on Tullow Road, Carlow comes with six generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, formal living room, kitchen – diner, sunroom and home office/playroom. Located at Carrigowen, this is a very spacious property of 250m² positioned behind a gated entrance, and has mature tall hedging all around to ensure privacy. There is ample parking to the front and a detached block built shed.

Internally this property is well decorated, and benefits from a duel fuel heating system, both the oil central heating and an efficient large solid fuel stove. All bedrooms have wardrobes, and the bright hallway that flows through the ground floor has a tiled floor. The bedrooms on the first floor also benefit from the extra storage in a walk in airing cupboard and all are double rooms.

This property can lend itself well to accommodate all your families needs, from bedrooms, guest rooms, home office, playroom, and in a mature setting. If you are looking for a spacious, bright home on private grounds, then look no further than Carrigowen, Tullow Road. Price on Application. BER: C2. Contact Elaine AT Kehoe Auctioneers on 059 9131678 to view. More information here.