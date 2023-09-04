Speed camera use to increase by 20% in response to road fatalities

By David Young and Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The use of speed cameras on Irish roads is to increase by 20 per cent in response to “worrying trends” around increasing road fatalities, the Minister for Justice has said.

Helen McEntee said an additional €1.2 million is to be allocated for GoSafe vans, providing for an extra 1,500 hours of monitoring per month until the end of this year.

Ms McEntee made the announcement as gardai rolled out a national ‘slow down’ day.

More than 125 drivers were caught speeding in the first five hours of the initiative.

One of the 127 motorists detected driving in excess of the speed limit was travelling at 155km/h on the M6 in Westmeath, gardai said.

The proactive 24-hour operation comes amid a significant rise in road deaths in Ireland.

Ms McEntee, speaking to media in Co Meath, said expressed condolences to all those who have lost loved ones on the roads in 2023.

“We have all been shocked by recent loss of life on our roads and concerned by the worrying increase in road fatalities this year after many years of progress in making our roads safer,” she said.

As of Sunday evening, there had been 127 deaths on Irish roads so far in 2023.

That is 23 more than the same period last year and 38 more than the same period in 2019.

A third of all deaths in 2023 have been people under the age of 25 and a quarter have been pedestrians.

There were 25 deaths in August alone.

Minister of state Jack Chambers, who has responsibility for road safety, is examining a range of potential legislative moves aimed at changing driving behaviours.

Ms McEntee, who will meet Mr Chambers on Tuesday to discuss the issue, was asked about two potential options – reduction of some speeds limits; and the introduction of penalty points for multiple offences committed in one incident (rather than just for the most serious offence committed).

She said she would be supportive of any measures that would “change people’s behaviour”.

“We’ve seen in the past where legislation has been changed, where penalty points have been introduced for certain types of offences, it has actually changed people’s behaviour, we have seen reductions in those type of offences,” she told reporters on a visit to Slane, Co Meath.

“So, I think anything that will change behaviours, because this should always be about prevention, this should always be about trying to prevent people from taking risks when they are out driving, and so any legislation that would do that, I’d fully support it.

“I know reduction of speed limits is something that Minister Chambers is looking at. Again, I would support that where it is recommended and where it will actually bring about those changes (in behaviour).”

Ms McEntee said the recruitment of more gardaí would give Garda Commissioner Drew Harris more resources to enforce road safety rules.

“I have said consistently I want more gardai, full stop, out on the beat doing their job,” she told reporters.

“Obviously, where they go to then is a matter for the Garda Commissioner, but it’s my ambition to make sure in the coming months we have as many members of An Garda Siochana that then will allow the Garda Commissioner to deploy them to units like the roads policing unit.

“But it’s important to note, it’s not just the gardai in the roads policing units that deal with traffic and road crimes, it is all members of An Garda Siochana that play their part as well.”

Ms McEntee added: “Myself and minister Jack Chambers will be meeting tomorrow.

“We meet on a regular basis, and we discuss the issue of road safety on a regular basis collectively with Assistant Commissioner Hilman (Paula Hilman) with members of the RSA (Road Safety Authority) and other representative bodies.

“Really, our sole focus tomorrow is to see what more we can do collectively as colleagues, as a Government working with those organisations to try and reverse what are very worrying trends of road deaths in the last weeks and few months.”

Operation Slow Down, supported by the Road Safety Authority, began at 7am on Monday.

The aim is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and deter driving at excessive or inappropriate speeds.

The date was picked to coincide with the full return of all schools and the related rise in road users.

However, gardaí said with the alarming increase in the number of deaths this year and in recent months, the operation has taken on an “increased urgency and relevance”.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said: “The trauma on our roads so far in 2023 is and will have lasting impacts on families and communities.

“An Garda Siochana continues to carry out speed enforcement across our roads.

“Every driver has a personal responsibility to not only drive within the posted speed limit but also to drive at a speed appropriate to the conditions.”

Sam Waide, chief executive of the Road Safety Authority, said there is a “speed epidemic” in Ireland.

He added: “This must change. We must tackle the attitude that speeding is safe and acceptable.

“Speeding increases both the likelihood of a road traffic collision occurring and the severity of injury sustained, should a collision occur.

“Speed has a huge impact on whether a vulnerable road user is killed or seriously injured when a collision occurs.”

The operation consists of high-visibility speed enforcement at selected safety camera zones and other spots.