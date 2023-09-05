  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Carlow military museum hosts military vehicle show this weekend

Carlow military museum hosts military vehicle show this weekend

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

The Co Carlow Military Museum will hold its military vehicle and militaria show this Sunday.

Display will include a range of military jeeps, APC, lorries from home and abroad including those that were used in UN Service.

There will be a great variety of artefacts on show from collectors and some exhibits will be worn by re-enactors these will include the Enniscorthy military re-enactment group. The show will run between at 10am-6pm, rain or shine. Admission is €5 for an adult, €3 for a teen. Seniors are €2 while kids go free.

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Stunning home near Carlow/Laois border is a true one-off

Tuesday, 05/09/23 - 8:43pm

Former Carlow garda speaks about reasons why she quit force

Tuesday, 05/09/23 - 8:21pm

Female entrepreneurs urged to apply for free mentoring

Tuesday, 05/09/23 - 1:45pm

Similar Articles

New Carlow garda division will not impact local policing, says head garda

Monday, 04/09/23 - 2:46pm

Resurfacing works begin on N80 in Carlow

Monday, 04/09/23 - 2:36pm

Carlow landowners reminded of their obligations during hedge cutting season

Sunday, 03/09/23 - 8:44pm