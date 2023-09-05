Carlow military museum hosts military vehicle show this weekend

The Co Carlow Military Museum will hold its military vehicle and militaria show this Sunday.

Display will include a range of military jeeps, APC, lorries from home and abroad including those that were used in UN Service.

There will be a great variety of artefacts on show from collectors and some exhibits will be worn by re-enactors these will include the Enniscorthy military re-enactment group. The show will run between at 10am-6pm, rain or shine. Admission is €5 for an adult, €3 for a teen. Seniors are €2 while kids go free.