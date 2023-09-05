Emergency services search for child missing off Cork coast

Olivia Kelleher

Emergency services are searching for an eight-year-old child who went missing in the sea near Fountainstown, Co Cork on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood the child got into difficulty at around 4.30pm. The alarm was raised and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter was launched from Shannon.

The search at Cork Harbour is being assisted by the RNLI, fire services, customs and Mallow River Rescue.

Gardaí and ambulances are also at the scene. It is feared the youngster may have been swept out to sea while swimming at Fountainstown beach.

More to follow…