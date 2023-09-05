Female entrepreneurs urged to apply for free mentoring

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW female entrepreneurs are encouraging others from the county to join the latest cycle of ACORNS – a highly successful free development initiative to support early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland.

The call for applications for the ninth cycle of ACORNS was recently launched by minister Charlie McConalogue and is funded through the government’s Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Fifty places are available for ACORNS 9, which will run from October to next April. Those wishing to receive an application form for ACORNS 9 should register on the website (www.acorns.ie).

The deadline for applications is midnight on Friday 22 September.

Past participants from Carlow include Caitriona Cullen of Cullen Nurseries. Cullen Nurseries grows and supplies native trees and hedging plants to a nationwide customer base of farmers, gardeners, homeowners and community groups across Ireland.

Caitriona was a participant on ACORNS 5 and has also completed ACORNS Plus, a further development cycle.

“ACORNS has provided me with access to a network of wonderful businesswomen, who champion the sisterhood, encourage and support start-ups, share their experience and knowledge and provide a safe, confidential space for us to express our concerns and fears,” said Caitriona.

“This network of women has been a powerful tool in my inventory.”

ACORNS is based on the belief that early-stage entrepreneurs learn best from their peers. Participants interact with one another in the monthly round table sessions, which are facilitated by a lead entrepreneur.