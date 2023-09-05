Former Carlow garda speaks about reasons why she quit force

TWO former gardaí from Rathvilly and Baltinglass have spoken out on why they quit the jobs they once loved.

Laura Young from Rathvilly and Luke Staines from Baltinglass highlighted issues of poor morale and lack of resources and supports for gardaí as part of a Prime Time special on RTÉ on the growing number of resignations in the force nationally.

Laura spent 14 years in the gardaí in Dublin before resigning in 2021. She ended up contacting her GP and going to counselling to deal with the stresses of the job, which were exacerbated by the lack of resources and adequate supports.

Luke quit after three years, becoming disillusioned with the force and that it was lacking the basic instruments to investigate crime. On the programme he recounted one incident at his station where no equipment could play CCTV of a road traffic collision in which a cyclist was injured.

Commissioner Drew Harris, in response, indicated that some individuals who resigned had found the demands of the job were too much and denied that morale was on the floor.

The ***Prime Time*** special also prompted critical social media commentary, with some describing the former gardaí as ‘snowflakes’.

In response, Laura told ***The Nationalist***: “I would argue who in God’s name is cut out for a job where you see a suicide every two to three weeks, or a tragic car accident where someone’s head has decapitated? Who is cut out for that? I’d argue, nobody.”

Laura believed mandatory counselling should be offered to gardaí, while senior management needed to engage with frontline members about the problems they faced.

Laura spent her last four years in the force in the command and control room, allocating and dispatching gardaí to calls. She recalled that she could be on a demanding, highly charged call with a garda colleague where she needed to relay and obtain precise information only to conclude it and find scores of calls waiting to be answered due to the lack of dispatchers.

Laura was always on edge and had a poor professional relationship with some garda superiors. On top of that, she experiencing harassment by a member of the public for ten years. She ended up going to her GP and being prescribed medication after she struggled to leave her bed on her days off. She also attended a private counsellor, who helped develop methods to cope with the stresses of the job.

However, matters came to a head when she was investigated as part of the cancelled 999 call controversy.

She faced possible disciplinary action over two calls, which she described as “very minor incidents”. No breaches were identified, but she faced a grilling from three officers at a hearing that went on for more than two hours. As she waited after the hearing to discover her fate, she made her mind up to quit.

“It just felt like I’m doing my job. In fact, I am doing the job of probably two gardaí because numbers are so crap … I remember in that moment waiting to hear my results and I made that decision. I’m not coming back to this job and I didn’t.”

Laura had spent ten years before that on the beat at garda stations in south Dublin, where a difficult job was made more challenging with cuts.

“Our area used to have between six and eight patrol cars covering the area on a night shift and then it became very much the norm that just one patrol car.”

Laura was regularly responding to incidents of suicide including one harrowing instance where she picked up the body parts after a man was struck by a train.

During her time in gardaí, Laura said you could receive a phone call from a welfare officer after a traumatic incident asking how were you and would you like to be referred onto other supports. However, Laura felt there was always stigma in the gardaí towards seeking help.

She knew of one garda who had in the recent past responded to a very gruesome suicide incident that had not been received any offer of support.

The daughter of Gerard and Lily Young, Laura said she was highlighting her story to help her friends who were still in the force.

“Maybe it might make a tiny bit of a shred of difference,” she said. “I’ve always been someone who stood up for what I thought was right and against what I thought was wrong. So that’s why I’m talking to everyone who listen to me.”

The PrimeTime special is available to view on RTE’s iPlayer.