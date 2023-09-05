Retained firefighters accept offer that will see them guaranteed annual wage

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Retained firefighters have accepted a pay deal that will see them be guaranteed a minimum yearly income for the first time.

Members represented by trade union Siptu voted on Tuesday to accept proposals brokered by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) last month.

Pickets were lifted at fire stations across Ireland in August after an offer emerged at the WRC following long and “difficult” negotiations.

The talks yielded a new offer for some 2,000 Siptu members who work as retained firefighters at more than 200 fire stations around the country.

Retained firefighters, who provide fire and first-responder emergency services, are not full-time employees.

They are paid a retainer to be on call for fire stations and receive a per-callout fee.

The new offer will see new retained firefighter recruits receive a guaranteed minimum income per year of over €18,000, which will reach the top of the scale after eight years.

Siptu suspended its strike action while the terms of the offer were considered.

Retained firefighters outside Leinster House in Dublin in June. Photo: PA.

Karan O Loughlin, Siptu’s divisional organiser, said it has been “a protracted battle” to raise awareness of the terms and conditions for retained firefighters, and said further negotiations would take place.

“While today’s vote ends the current strike, it does not end that battle,” she said.

“The WRC document is the beginning of the next stage for the retained firefighters. Siptu representatives will be writing immediately to the employers and to the minister.

“We will advise of the acceptance of the document and seek to engage in discussions in respect of the retainer and the rollout of the WRC terms, especially those clauses that relate to recruitment, pay and time off.

“We will be making it clear that we expect the terms of the WRC document to be delivered in full and in a timely manner.

“We also expect that the political commitments in respect of the next movement on the retainer will be delivered in full.”

Siptu sector organiser for the Local Authority Sector Brendan O’Brien added that retained firefighters are “battle scarred” after years of fighting for these issues.

“While the WRC document does not deliver a cure for all that ails the retained fire service, it has created a path forward to commence the transformation that the service needs,” he said.

“Firefighters are to be commended for their steadfast solidarity to each other and to their communities during this very difficult dispute.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien welcomed the vote to accept the terms.

“I welcome the decision of the retained firefighters to accept the recommendations of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC),” he said.

“I want to thank them and their representatives for their constructive engagement with the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA). I also want to thank the WRC for their efforts in bringing about a resolution to this dispute.”

He added: “I have always acknowledged the challenges associated with both the recruitment and retention of retained fire personnel and I have consistently advocated for a better approach and I will continue to do so.

“Our firefighters are an invaluable frontline service staffed by very dedicated and selfless people, serving their communities around the clock. I will continue to support them in the work which they do.”