Richard Bruton to stand down as TD after next election

Kenneth Fox

Fine Gael TD and former Cabinet minister Richard Bruton is to stand down at the next election.

According to the Irish Examiner, Mr Bruton will inform his constituency organisation in Dublin Bay North on Tuesday of his decision not to contest the next general election.

Mr Bruton was contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.

He is among a number of Fine Gael TDs to announce that they would not be contesting the next general election.

In recent months, former agriculture minister Michael Creed announced he would not run again, alongside other TDs like Brendan Griffin, John Paul Phelan, Joe McHugh, and David Stanton.

The Dublin Bay North TD was first elected to the Dáil in the 1982 general election.

Mr Bruton is currently the joint father of the Dáil alongside Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea.