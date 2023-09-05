RNLI issues warning after four people rescued off coast in Bundoran

Stephen Maguire

The RNLI has issued a warning after four people had to be rescued after getting caught up with rip currents in Co Donegal.

Three people were rescued in the first incident which took place yesterday off the Main Beach in Bundoran.

The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI were requested by the Irish Coast Guard to launch their inshore lifeboat just before 4pm after members of the public raised the alarm on seeing three people caught in a rip current.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118 from Sligo, the gardaí and the National Ambulance Service were also tasked.

Weather conditions at the time were warm and sunny with a large surf and 4-6ft waves.

The lifeboat rushed to the scene and found three teenagers who had been dragged out towards Roguey Point but who had managed to make their way onto nearby rocks.

The shore crew then guided them back to the beach where they were then checked over by ambulance paramedics but found to be safe and well.

Then, another call from the Malin head Coast Guard alerted the lifeboat to a second separate incident where a man had got caught in a rip current off Main Beach.

The lifeboat again rushed to the scene where they found the casualty struggling in the conditions. He was rescued from the water and casualty care was administered on the lifeboat and back on the pier until the arrival of an ambulance. The casualty was then transferred to hospital for further treatment.

Speaking following the call-out, Daimon Fergus, Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said the back-to-back calls were challenging for the crew but wished those rescued a speedy recovery.

He also warned people to take extra care during the current spell of fine weather.

He added: “While we are enjoying some beautiful late summer sunshine, we are also experiencing some strong waves at sea. With the warm weather forecast for much of this week, we want to remind everyone to stay safe while visiting the coast and to be aware of the dangers.

“Where possible, always go to a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. If you can’t go to a lifeguarded beach, choose a sea pool instead for your swim.

“Main Beach is notorious for rip currents, so we would urge people to be mindful of that. If you do find yourself in a rip current, do not swim against it or you will get exhausted.

“If you can, stand up and wade, or swim parallel to the shore until you are free of the rip, then head to shore. If you can, raise your hand and call for help – and remember, to Float to Live if you can’t make it back or become too tired. To do this, tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and call for help or swim to safety if you can.”