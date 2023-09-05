  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Stunning home near Carlow/Laois border is a true one-off

Stunning home near Carlow/Laois border is a true one-off

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

This truly stunning one-off, architecturally designed, four bedroomed, split level home near the Carlow/Laois border comes  with the most remarkable views over Carlow town and the Barrow Valley towards the Black Stairs and Wicklow Mountains.

Each room at this property at Springhill, Killeshin has been designed to maximise light and views, whether of the beautifully landscaped gardens or the remarkable view to the east.  A wraparound raised deck area gives a pilots eye view over the picturesque Barrow Valley region.

The gardens are some of the best developed of any house to come to the market in recent years, yet with still room for the avid gardener to add his/her personal touch.

There is never ending water supply on the southerly boundary with lovely waterfalls and a hill stream that has cut a deep gorge providing the therapeutic sound of trickling water at all times  Opportunities to put in a trout or dipping pool abound.

The school bus  also goes past the front entrance of the property servicing local schools in Carlow.

Aside from the main residence, there is a fully self-contained 2 bedroomed apartment at basement level with its own front door and the benefit of parking outside. Guide price: €435,000. BER: C3. More information here.

 

The view from the deck area

Aerial view

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow military museum hosts military vehicle show this weekend

Tuesday, 05/09/23 - 8:53pm

Former Carlow garda speaks about reasons why she quit force

Tuesday, 05/09/23 - 8:21pm

Female entrepreneurs urged to apply for free mentoring

Tuesday, 05/09/23 - 1:45pm

Similar Articles

Spacious Carlow town home boasts six bedrooms

Monday, 04/09/23 - 8:33pm

Beautifully presented home near the Carlow/Wicklow border on market for €275K

Sunday, 03/09/23 - 8:20pm

Attractive Carlow town home on market for €335K

Saturday, 02/09/23 - 8:48pm