Stunning home near Carlow/Laois border is a true one-off

This truly stunning one-off, architecturally designed, four bedroomed, split level home near the Carlow/Laois border comes with the most remarkable views over Carlow town and the Barrow Valley towards the Black Stairs and Wicklow Mountains.

Each room at this property at Springhill, Killeshin has been designed to maximise light and views, whether of the beautifully landscaped gardens or the remarkable view to the east. A wraparound raised deck area gives a pilots eye view over the picturesque Barrow Valley region.

The gardens are some of the best developed of any house to come to the market in recent years, yet with still room for the avid gardener to add his/her personal touch.

There is never ending water supply on the southerly boundary with lovely waterfalls and a hill stream that has cut a deep gorge providing the therapeutic sound of trickling water at all times Opportunities to put in a trout or dipping pool abound.

The school bus also goes past the front entrance of the property servicing local schools in Carlow.

Aside from the main residence, there is a fully self-contained 2 bedroomed apartment at basement level with its own front door and the benefit of parking outside. Guide price: €435,000. BER: C3. More information here.